VIDEO - Former NYC Covid Czar Held Secret Drug-Fueled Sex Parties During Global Pandemic - made life hell for the unvaccinated

Former NYC Covid Czar Held Secret Drug-Fueled Sex Parties During Global Pandemic:

Says New Yorkers Would Have Been “Pissed” If They Found Out Because He Was Running Entire Covid Response For City

Dr. Jay Varma, Former Senior Advisor for Public Health, NYC Mayor’s Office:

“I had to be kind of sneaky about it...I was running the entire Covid response for the city…we rented a hotel...we all took like, you know, molly[E*stasy/MDMA] … 8 to 10 of us were in a room...like just being naked with friends…”

“We went to some like, underground dance party… underneath a bank on Wall Street… We were all rolling…” “This was not Covid-friendly.”

“I did all this deviant, sexual stuff while I was you know, like on TV and stuff…”

“The only way I could do this job for the city was if I had some way to blow off steam every now and then.”

FULL REPORT:

My Take…

These are the “Public Health Experts” that people entrusted their children’s lives with, not just their own health.

Give a gift subscription

Share