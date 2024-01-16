Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
56

VIDEO - Florida Surgeon General Explains DNA Contamination on Epoch Times and Tucker Carlson - two videos (Jan.2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Jan 16, 2024
56
Share
Transcript

VIDEO 01 (Jan.13, 2024) (Chief Nerd on X):

Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Why He's Calling to Halt mRNA COVID Vaccines:

'It's Absolutely the Correct Call' "It's a great thing that our cells are usually very resistant to the entry of foreign DNA. The problem here is that the other innovation that led to the receipt of the Nobel Prize recently. Is this thing called lipid nanoparticles...My belief is that it's profoundly reckless to introduce something like lipid nanoparticles in the presence of contaminating DNA, that is almost certainly entering human cells and not do proper testing to ensure that there is no integration into human DNA, into our human genome...In the case of Pfizer, this is actually a special risk because they have been found, and this has been confirmed...Their vaccine has been found to have fragments of the SV40 promoter enhancer region

VIDEO 02 (Jan.15, 2024): Dr.Joseph Ladapo on Tucker Carlson on X

Discussion about this podcast

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - CHD (Daughter developed Type I Diabetes after Vaccine) Aug.2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
mRNA Injury Stories - 28 year old model & journalist Thais Belem was forced to take COVID-19 Vaccines in 2021, developed Turbo Brain Cancer…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Heiko Sepp Full Movie - "My biggest Battle" - COVID-19 Vaccine Injured Norwegian Extreme Triathlete
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - 16 High School students dropped dead in the US in 25 days (July - Aug 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHILE Conference (APSIIN) - “VACUNA ANTICOVID Y CÁNCER. ¿Qué está pasando?” (Sep.6, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Joe Rogan on young people dying suddenly
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Japanese Parliament ICS6 (Sep.27, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Japan Warns COVID Vaccines Causing Global Population Collapse
  Dr. William Makis MD