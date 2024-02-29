56

VIDEO - FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks Admits He Accelerated FDA Approval of the Pfizer COVID Vaccine to facilitate Vaccine Mandates (Feb.15, 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Feb 29, 2024
56
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

VIDEO - FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks Admits He Accelerated FDA Approval of the Pfizer COVID Vaccine to have Vaccine Mandates (Feb.15, 2024)

  • Chair Comer: “Do you recall seeing safety signals regarding myocarditis in young men during this time?”

  • Dr.Marks: “Yes, there were safety signals known and they were placed on the label”

  • Dr.Marks: "There was an acknowledgement that an approval could allow vaccine mandates to occur...Once you have a licensed vaccine, a mandate could be placed."

  • Chair Comer: "Did you express your desire to approve the vaccine by August 20th?"

  • Dr.Marks: "I did."

  • Chair Comer: "And it was ultimately approved on August 23rd, correct?"

  • Dr.Marks: "Correct."

  • COMER: "Just for the record, the military mandate was issued on the 24th. That is interesting timing."

US Navy Med Service Corps - Ted Macie:

1. THE SAME DAY THE BLA WAS APPROVED, IT WAS RECINDED. That's a fact.

2. The DoD only had EUA vials. Period.

3. The DoD came out with the interchangeability memorandum to continue to deceive the service members they were coercing. That memo was against the law.

4. The DoD sent fraudulent labeled "COMIRNATY" to MTFs and Clinics in mid-2022.

Image

56 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
Authors
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Posts
18:59
18:59
VIDEO - Vaccine Injury Compilation (by Henry Benedict April 2023)
  
Dr. William Makis MD
21:43
21:43
VIDEO - CPAC 2024 - Dr.Robert Malone and Epoch Times Jan Jekielek (Feb.24, 2024)
35:56
35:56
VIDEO - Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023)
24:28
24:28
VIDEO - How the Deep state really played Trump - who was the chief engineer of the lockdowns? (Mar.13, 2024)
6:11
6:11
VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death of young woman - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV Vaccine jab (Gardasil) June 2008
4:06
4:06
VIDEO - Former professional footballer Matt Le Tissier comments on 3 international soccer players collapsing in the past week
1:44
1:44
WINTER OF DIED SUDDENLY - Three soccer players collapse on the pitch, on LIVE TV, within 1 week in March 2024, 13 in the past month, 35 in the past 4 months.
1:00:53
1:00:53
INTERVIEW - Deanna Lorraine on Stew Peters Network with Dr.William Makis - Disease X (Jan.15, 2024)