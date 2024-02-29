VIDEO - FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks Admits He Accelerated FDA Approval of the Pfizer COVID Vaccine to facilitate Vaccine Mandates (Feb.15, 2024)

VIDEO - FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks Admits He Accelerated FDA Approval of the Pfizer COVID Vaccine to have Vaccine Mandates (Feb.15, 2024)

Chair Comer: “Do you recall seeing safety signals regarding myocarditis in young men during this time?”

Dr.Marks: “Yes, there were safety signals known and they were placed on the label”

Dr.Marks: "There was an acknowledgement that an approval could allow vaccine mandates to occur...Once you have a licensed vaccine, a mandate could be placed."

Chair Comer: "Did you express your desire to approve the vaccine by August 20th?"

Dr.Marks: "I did."

Chair Comer: "And it was ultimately approved on August 23rd, correct?"

Dr.Marks: "Correct."

COMER: "Just for the record, the military mandate was issued on the 24th. That is interesting timing."

1. THE SAME DAY THE BLA WAS APPROVED, IT WAS RECINDED. That's a fact.

2. The DoD only had EUA vials. Period.

3. The DoD came out with the interchangeability memorandum to continue to deceive the service members they were coercing. That memo was against the law.

4. The DoD sent fraudulent labeled "COMIRNATY" to MTFs and Clinics in mid-2022.