VIDEO - Dr.Janci Chunn Lindsay's testimony for the Massachusetts Legislature: "Coronavirus genetic vaccines are dangerous gene therapies sold with lies" (Feb.1, 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Apr 03, 2024
Dr.Janci Chunn Lindsay's testimony for the Massachusetts Legislature: "Coronavirus genetic vaccines are dangerous gene therapies sold with lies" (Feb.1, 2024)

"Coronavirus genetic vaccines are dangerous gene therapies sold with lies. Almost everything that they told us about these gene therapies is a lie."

Listen to Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay's Testimony for the Massachusetts Legislature regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine and it's dangers. Dr. Lindsay is a Molecular Biologist and Toxicologist who holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

It's time for Massachusetts to become the 30th state to pass laws to protect it's citizens from the not "safe" not "effective" covid shot.

MASSACHUSETTS TAKE ACTION Ask the Joint Committee on Emergency Preparedness and Management to Pass H734 An Act prohibiting COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entry out of committee favorably! SEND AN EMAIL HERE: http://tinyurl.com/PASSH734

WATCH THE WHOLE PANEL PRESENTATION AT

https://healthrightsma.org

