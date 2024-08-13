Playback speed
VIDEO - Cost of Following Orders - 24 year old soldier Karoline Stancik left disabled by COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. William Makis MD
Aug 13, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

Cost of Following Orders - 24 year old soldier left disabled by COVID-19 Vaccines

BREAKING: Army and National Guard accused of abandoning 24-year-old soldier with “debilitating heart condition” that internal memo “linked” to COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

New military records confirm the soldier's heart injury was "In Line of Duty,” and details her account of "complications since receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine."

Moderna did not respond to our questions.

Army Specialist Karoline Stancik now faces over $70,000 in medical debt. EPISODE ONE: “The Cost of Following Orders”

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
