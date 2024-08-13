VIDEO - Cost of Following Orders - 24 year old soldier Karoline Stancik left disabled by COVID-19 Vaccines

Cost of Following Orders - 24 year old soldier left disabled by COVID-19 Vaccines

BREAKING: Army and National Guard accused of abandoning 24-year-old soldier with “debilitating heart condition” that internal memo “linked” to COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

New military records confirm the soldier's heart injury was "In Line of Duty,” and details her account of "complications since receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine."

Moderna did not respond to our questions.

Army Specialist Karoline Stancik now faces over $70,000 in medical debt. EPISODE ONE: “The Cost of Following Orders”

Give a gift subscription

Share