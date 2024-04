VIDEO (above) - Dr.Peter Hotez selling faulty and failed COVID-19 Vaccines like a used car salesman (July 2023) - from Matt Orfalea

One of the best videos on the techniques used by MD, PhD con artists to push the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine fraud in the United States, permanently damaging the reputation and practice of medicine.

======

Dr.Peter Hotez lying about Vaccine development (2020-2021)