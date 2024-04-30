5

VIDEO - CHD Australia - Childhood Vaccines - 3 month old had seizures after DPT vaccine within 24hr and died 1 week later

Dr. William Makis MD
Apr 30, 2024
Carolyn had a strong gut feeling NOT to give her 3-month old baby daughter a DPT vaccine but was told by her doctor that she had no choice but to give it. Within 24 hours, her baby was having seizures and a week later, she was dead. After more than 30 years, she shared her story with us on the Vaxxed Bus Down Under.

