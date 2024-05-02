Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

VIDEO - CHD - Unvaxxed best friend killed by hospital protocols (Lupe Espinoza) (March.2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
May 02, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

VIDEO - CHD - Unvaxxed best friend killed by hospital protocols (Lupe Espinoza) (March.2024)

0 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 002: Influenza H5N1 is Disease X! (Part 1)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Unvaxx husband (William McCallum) killed by hospital protocol (Mar.2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD Australia - Childhood Vaccines - 3 month old had seizures after DPT vaccine within 24hr and died 1 week later
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Nurse Whistleblower (March 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 001: Stillbirths in Canada (Alberta)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Unvaxxed brother killed by hospital protocols (Mar.2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Medical Coder during COVID-19 (Apr.15, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD