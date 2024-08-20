Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
16

VIDEO - CHD (Unvaccinated wife of Jim Lugowski died from Hospital protocols) July 2024

Dr. William Makis MD
Aug 20, 2024
16
Share
Transcript

VIDEO - CHD (Unvaccinated wife of Jim Lugowski died from Hospital protocols) July 2024

Give a gift subscription

Share

16 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - Theory on what is in the COVID-19 Vaccine Vials - Interview with Dr.Poornima Wagh
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 025: Cancer patients are being murdered in Alberta, Canada under Premier Danielle Smith
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Hospital murdered unvaccinated husband of Roxanne MacKeznie) July 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - 18 year old Trista Martin was killed by Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (July 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
Alberta Health Services continues to murder Cancer patients under Alberta Premier Danielle Smith - AHS was given green light to murder…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Jane's mom died after COVID-19 booster) May 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Cost of Following Orders - 24 year old soldier Karoline Stancik left disabled by COVID-19 Vaccines
  Dr. William Makis MD