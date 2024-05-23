Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2

VIDEO - CHD - 82 yo started to menstruate after COVID-19 Booster (Apr.2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
May 23, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

VIDEO - CHD - 82 yo started to menstruate after COVID-19 Booster (Apr.2024)

Give a gift subscription

2 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - CHD - Injured by swine flu vaccine (Apr.2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Truth about Electric Vehicles - Slave labor in Cobalt mines in the Congo
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Aunt developed Turbo Cancer after Pfizer (CHD, Apr.2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 014: Professional Political Liar - Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Military Vaccines (Tracy was in the US Army and was injured by anthrax vaccines, CHD, Apr.2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Two daughers injured by Gardasil (HPV Vaccine) (CHD, April 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - They killed my veteran fighter pilot husband (CHD, Joe Connelly, Apr.2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD