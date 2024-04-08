VIDEO - Canadian Independent special on 17 year old Canadian hockey player Sean Heartman who died 33 days after 1st Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (Apr.4, 2024)

WATCH: Perfectly healthy 17-year-old Sean Hartman was found dead beside his bed 33 days after receiving his Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Canadian Independent sat down with Sean Hartman's dad, Dan Hartman, for his first-ever in-person interview to hear his son's tragic story. Sean's story has garnered international attention and resulted in a lawsuit being filed against Pfizer and the Canadian government.

Sean was a normal, typical, perfectly healthy 17-year-old from a quaint little town in Beeton, Ontario. He was deeply passionate about playing hockey, spending countless hours on the ice honing his skills and dreaming of a bright future. With his whole life ahead of him, filled with hopes, dreams, and aspirations, Sean's sudden and tragic passing has left his dad with many unanswered questions.

As the 2021 fall hockey season approached, Sean found himself facing a mandatory vaccination requirement from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association to participate in the sport. On August 25, 2021, Sean received his first and only dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

Four days later after Sean's first Pfizer shot his dad says he developed “brown circles around his eyes, a rash, vomiting, an extremely sore shoulder, opposite to his injection shoulder” and was taken to the emergency department. According to Dan the doctor at the emergency department did not do any blood work, a D-dimer or troponin test and says his son was just given a pain reliever for his shoulder and sent home.

Thirty-three days after Sean's first Pfizer shot, he was found dead on the floor beside his bed. An autopsy was performed, and the pathologist determined that Sean’s cause of death was "unascertained," meaning an inability to determine a specific cause.

Dan eventually filed a claim with Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), introduced as Canada's first-ever vaccine injury program in 2021, but the claim was denied within a month due to insufficient evidence.

Following the VISP denial, Dan sought a second opinion from U.S. pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, who determined that Sean’s cause of death was from spike protein from the Covid-19 vaccine in his adrenal glands.

Dan has since filed an appeal with the Vaccine Injury Support Program providing them with the pathology report from Dr. Cole. The VISP has yet to respond to the appeal.

Dan then started a GiveSendGo fundraising campaign, hired a lawyer and filed two separate lawsuits one against Pfizer and another against the Attorney General of Canada, the Department of Health Canada and former Minister of Health Patty Hajdu suing them for millions of dollars in damages for malfeasance in public office, deceit fraud, negligence, and more.

Recently, the Canadian government made Dan an offer, which he describes as "a bullshit offer," and he has declined it. The government's offer to Dan was that if he withdrew his case against them immediately, they wouldn't pursue any legal or court-related fees against him going forward.

Dan insists that he is fully committed and not backing down; he wants his day in court and is determined to pursue it relentlessly until that day arrives.

A top cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough from the United States, has been secured and has agreed to fly to Canada to testify in court on behalf of Dan. Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist with degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University.

The Canadian Independent will continue to monitor this story and bring any new developments as they come. If you want to support Dan with his upcoming legal battle you can do so by purchasing t-shirts and hoodies or by donating directly to his GiveSendGo fundraising campaign at the links below. You can purchase Justice 4 Sean t-shirt and hoodies at the link below. https://bonfire.com/store/justice4sean/… You can donate directly to Dans GiveSendGo fundraising campaign at the link below. https://givesendgo.com/GAWYX

Give a gift subscription

Share