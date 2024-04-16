VIDEO - Canadian Independent - 17-year-old Aubrynn Grundy was mandated 2 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines, 1 month later went into cardiac arrest, was hospitalized, went into multi-organ failure & died

VIDEO - Canadian Independent - 17-year-old Aubrynn Grundy got COVID-19 a few weeks after 2nd dose of Pfizer, went into cardiac arrest, was hospitalized, went into multi-organ failure & died

17-year-old Aubrynn Grundy contracted COVID-19 a few weeks after her second dose of Pfizer, went into cardiac arrest, was hospitalized, given a cocktail of drugs, went into multi-organ failure, and tragically passed away.

Aubrynn Grundy lived in Livonia, Michigan. She was a perfectly healthy 17-year-old, and her story is sad and tragic, leaving her mother, Shanna Carroll, and stepfather, Adam Carroll, with many unanswered questions.

How did a perfectly healthy 17-year-old, who was recently double vaccinated for COVID-19, go into cardiac arrest three times, require life support and ventilation, develop multi-organ failure, and ultimately pass away?

In January 2022, Aubrynn received exciting news from the Odd Fellows Organization of Michigan that she would be one of only a few students chosen from her school to go on a youth pilgrimage trip to Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Ottawa, Niagara Falls, and Pennsylvania that summer.

Before leaving for the trip, Aubrynn was required to get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She received her first Pfizer dose on June 7, 2022, and her second Pfizer dose on June 28, 2022.

Aubrynn left for her trip on July 9, 2022, and a little over a week later, on July 18, 2022, she texted her mom from Canada, saying she wasn’t feeling well and had tested positive for COVID-19. Aubrynn’s mom and stepfather were unable to drive into Canada to get their daughter because they were not vaccinated, so they had to wait until the following day, July 19, 2022, when Aubrynn would be coming back across the border on the American side, to pick up their daughter.

On July 20, 2022, Aubrynn was back home in Michigan, still feeling unwell, so her mother took her to urgent care at St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital. After being dropped off by her mother, Aubrynn's biological father showed up to wait with her, and shortly after that, Aubrynn went into cardiac arrest in the emergency department waiting room.

Life-saving measures were taken to keep Aubrynn alive. She was placed on ECMO, a form of life support for people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries affecting the heart or lungs. She was ventilated and administered various drugs, including fentanyl, dexamethasone, ketamine, propofol, hydromorphone, lidocaine, and others.

According to her medical records, she received such high doses of narcotics that Narcan had to be administered to bring her back. All of this happened within an hour and a half.

A request was then made for Aubrynn to be transported to a children's specialty hospital, and an ambulance was dispatched. However, the ambulance was called off on the way due to insufficient beds. The Children's Hospital of Michigan stepped in and said they would take Aubrynn and sent a helicopter to pick her up.

Shanna and Adam say that when the helicopter transport arrived at St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital to pick up Aubrynn, the healthcare team onboard the helicopter had to unhook all the machines Aubrynn was connected to because the healthcare staff at St. Mary’s had not done it properly, potentially compromising their daughter's health.

By the time Aubrynn arrived at the Children's Hospital of Michigan, she had gone into cardiac arrest twice more and was moved to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), where she remained for 17 days as her health continued to deteriorate. She was suspected of suffering from myocarditis, her fingers, hands, toes, feet, legs, and arms began to turn black, gangrene was setting in, her organs were failing, and she would have required multiple amputations.

By August 6, 2022, Aubrynn's condition had not shown signs of improvement. Her body was becoming increasingly resistant to pain medication, and the discoloration in her extremities continued to worsen. Ultimately, the decision was made to remove Aubrynn from life support, and she tragically passed away approximately 20 minutes later.

Shanna and Adam say that they had hired a lawyer to pursue legal action against St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital for malpractice. However, a year later, they received a letter from the law firm stating that they were dropping the case.

Aubrynn’s parents express their desire for answers; they want to understand why their vaccinated daughter passed away and hold the initial hospital accountable for what they consider multiple mistakes.

They mentioned that they are planning to seek legal representation again and have set up a GiveSendGo fundraiser to raise funds for this purpose. A link to the fundraiser can be found below.

