VIDEO - BREAKING NEWS: Who is trying to CANCEL the historic UCP Event on June 17, 2024 regarding COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines on Alberta's Childhood Vaccine Schedule?
Massive efforts underway to CANCEL a Historic Event examining COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines on Alberta's Childhood Vaccine Schedule.
Who are the psychopaths trying to SILENCE parents of vaccine injured children?
VIDEO - BREAKING NEWS: Who is trying to CANCEL the historic UCP Event on June 17, 2024 regarding COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines on Alberta's Childhood Vaccine Schedule?