VIDEO - Australian Pilot Captain Graham Hood urges Australian government to stop the shots (Mar.13, 2024)

Australian Pilot Captain Graham Hood urges Australian government to stop the shots (Mar.13, 2024)

Legendary pilot turned freedom fighter Captain Graham Hood today urged the Australian government to stop the shots.

Having travelled widely and spoken to over 30000 people he gave the following testimony: ‘This country is in dire straights. The spirit of this country has been systematically destroyed. And I’ve witnessed it first hand. I’ve done what many of you don’t have the time to do. I’ve been face to face with people who’ve lost loved ones that they know were from vaccine injury.’

It is imperative that the coming Covid Royal Commission investigate the harms caused by the vaccines.

Source: Kat A