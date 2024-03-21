71

VIDEO - Australian Pilot Captain Graham Hood urges Australian government to stop the shots (Mar.13, 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Mar 21, 2024
71
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Australian Pilot Captain Graham Hood urges Australian government to stop the shots (Mar.13, 2024)

Legendary pilot turned freedom fighter Captain Graham Hood today urged the Australian government to stop the shots.

Having travelled widely and spoken to over 30000 people he gave the following testimony: ‘This country is in dire straights. The spirit of this country has been systematically destroyed. And I’ve witnessed it first hand. I’ve done what many of you don’t have the time to do. I’ve been face to face with people who’ve lost loved ones that they know were from vaccine injury.’

It is imperative that the coming Covid Royal Commission investigate the harms caused by the vaccines.

Source: Kat A

71 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
Authors
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Posts
18:59
18:59
VIDEO - Vaccine Injury Compilation (by Henry Benedict April 2023)
  
Dr. William Makis MD
21:43
21:43
VIDEO - CPAC 2024 - Dr.Robert Malone and Epoch Times Jan Jekielek (Feb.24, 2024)
35:56
35:56
VIDEO - Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023)
24:28
24:28
VIDEO - How the Deep state really played Trump - who was the chief engineer of the lockdowns? (Mar.13, 2024)
6:11
6:11
VIDEO - HPV Vaccine Death of young woman - 21 year old Chris Tarsell died suddenly in her sleep with cardiac arrest two weeks after 3rd HPV Vaccine jab (Gardasil) June 2008
4:06
4:06
VIDEO - Former professional footballer Matt Le Tissier comments on 3 international soccer players collapsing in the past week
1:44
1:44
WINTER OF DIED SUDDENLY - Three soccer players collapse on the pitch, on LIVE TV, within 1 week in March 2024, 13 in the past month, 35 in the past 4 months.
1:00:53
1:00:53
INTERVIEW - Deanna Lorraine on Stew Peters Network with Dr.William Makis - Disease X (Jan.15, 2024)