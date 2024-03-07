79

VIDEO - Australia Pedophile ring involving Australian Judges "Public would lose confidence in the judiciary" (Mar.3, 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Mar 07, 2024
79
“THE PEDOPHILE COVERUP:

New South Wales Australian Judge Garry Neilson during the hearing of a criminal case where a man was found guilty of raping his siblings, Judge Neilson said from the Bench to the Court that he thought the law was out of date and thought that sex with siblings should now be legal and that it should not be illegal to have sex with children.

Judge Garry Neilson is one of the 28 prominent people listed on the Police documents for Pedophilia and child trafficking. There are thousands of Pedophiles at the highest levels in our society around the world controlling every aspect of our lives. Justice will not come by our corrupt judiciary systems. It is our human obligation to defend the children at all costs.

(Source: SpartaJustice on X)

