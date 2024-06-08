Playback speed
VIDEO - 2021 Propaganda with James Corden & Ariana Grande, praising Anthony Fauci

Dr. William Makis MD
Jun 08, 2024
15
Transcript

VIDEO - 2021 Propaganda with James Corden & Ariana Grande, praising Anthony Fauci

Never forget the Soviet (or North Korea?) style propaganda they used to push COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.

Since we’re very close to Pandemic 2.0 (Influenza H5N1 most likely) with lockdowns and new vaccines on the horizon, here’s a reminder of how they sold the jabs the first time around:

“Got the vaccine and it’s been two weeks, there’s life in the streets”

“It’s time to make new memories, once you’ve got the vaccine, hug your family, feeling so relieved, no lockdowns we’re FREE”.

Good LORD, that was absolutely insane. I can’t believe they actually made this.

