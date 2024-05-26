STANLEY CLOT - NHL Player Brock Boeser out of Game 7 with DVT blood clot and NHL's most vaxxed team, Vancouver Canucks, are out of Stanley Cup Playoffs - 10 more Athletes clotting suddenly

May 20, 2024 - NHL Vancouver Canucks hockey player Brock Boeser missed Game 7 with Edmonton Oilers because of a blood clot in his leg. Edmonton won Game 7.

Sep.9, 2021 - NHL Vancouver Canucks were aggressively COVID-19 Vaccinated (and threatened by their Captain, Bo Horvat:

“If there are any Canucks players who arrive for the start of training camp on Sept. 22 and aren’t fully vaccinated, Horvat said a little peer pressure could go a long way in ensuring the team is able to play, practise and travel safely together for what the organization hopes is a major bounce-back year from last season’s disaster.”

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated athletes are seeing career ending blood clots. Here are 10 more cases: