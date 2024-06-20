Winter of DIED SUDDENLY - 11 Surfers who died suddenly and unexpectedly - and the media coverups

Share this postWinter of DIED SUDDENLY - 11 Surfers who died suddenly and unexpectedly - and the media coverupsmakismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisSubscribe to watchWinter of DIED SUDDENLY - 11 Surfers who died suddenly and unexpectedly - and the media coverupsDr. William Makis MDJun 20, 2024∙ Paid66Share this postWinter of DIED SUDDENLY - 11 Surfers who died suddenly and unexpectedly - and the media coverupsmakismd.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareMedia reports on the death of US Olympian Richard Thornton: Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in15 minutes with Dr.MakisIn depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. William Makis MDRecent EpisodesVIDEO - United Conservative Party "An Injection of Truth" June 17, 2023 - bring back medical ethics!7 hrs ago • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO (CHD - both parents died from COVID-19 Vaccines) May 20249 hrs ago • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - UCP "An Injection of Truth" News: Our COVID-19 Vaccine Injury paper that was CENSORED & CANCELLED by Lancet has finally passed peer…Jun 19 • Dr. William Makis MDEXCLUSIVE VIDEO - UCP Live Event - An Injection of Truth - Live in Calgary on June 17, 2024 - Dr.William Makis speechJun 18 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - CHD (Daughter miscarried Twins after COVID-19 Vaccine) May 2024Jun 18 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - CHD (17 year old daughter Aubrynn had 3 heart attacks after Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and died)Jun 17 • Dr. William Makis MDVIDEO - BREAKING NEWS: Who is trying to CANCEL the historic UCP Event on June 17, 2024 regarding COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines on Alberta's…Jun 17 • Dr. William Makis MD