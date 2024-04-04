Propaganda Series - Influenza H5N1 fearmongering is flooding the news - perfect candidate for "Disease X"? How to protect against H5N1.

Headlines:
Apr.3, 2024: 'This could be 100 times worse than Covid': Bird flu warning from scientists who say HALF of infections with H5N1 in people are fatal - as White House says it's 'monitoring' the situation
Apr.3, 2024: Dairly cows in Ohio tested positive for H5N1 bird flu, making it the 6th state to report cases
Apr.2, 2024: Cats in Texas have died of H5N1 bird flu, according to state officials. 3 cases have been confirmed. The cats were tested in connection with bird flu outbreaks at dairy farms.
