Propaganda Series - Dr.Michael Nehls and the Indoctrinated Mind - how COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines turned people into brainless zombies

Dr.Michael Nehls is a German doctor with a PhD in molecular genetics.

He has 2 publications with Nobel Prize winners.

From Wikipedia:

“Michael Nehls's book, The Indoctrinated Brain, has sparked considerable controversy for its bold claims about the effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on human cognition and autonomy. Nehls suggests that these vaccines, among other modern pressures, are part of a global assault manipulating the human mind, aiming to facilitate increased governmental control over individuals. His theories align with broader conspiratorial narratives, which have been disseminated through various platforms known for hosting such content.”