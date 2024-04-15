Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Propaganda Series - Dr.Michael Nehls and the Indoctrinated Mind - how COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines turned people into brainless zombies

Dr. William Makis MD
Apr 15, 2024
∙ Paid
9
Share

Propaganda Series - Dr.Michael Nehls and the Indoctrinated Mind - how COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines turned people into brainless zombies

  • Dr.Michael Nehls is a German doctor with a PhD in molecular genetics.

  • He has 2 publications with Nobel Prize winners.

  • From Wikipedia:

  • “Michael Nehls's book, The Indoctrinated Brain, has sparked considerable controversy for its bold claims about the effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on human cognition and autonomy. Nehls suggests that these vaccines, among other modern pressures, are part of a global assault manipulating the human mind, aiming to facilitate increased governmental control over individuals. His theories align with broader conspiratorial narratives, which have been disseminated through various platforms known for hosting such content.”

  • “While Nehls's hypotheses have found support among certain circles, including endorsements in his book from figures like Naomi Wolf and Stephanie Seneff, they have not been widely accepted by the mainstream scientific community. Leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), continue to support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, countering claims that they are tools for government manipulation.”

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr. William Makis MD.

Or upgrade your subscription. Upgrade to paid
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
Authors
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Posts
29:17
29:17
VIDEO - Dr.Aseem Malhotra testifies in Helsinki District Court (April 12, 2024)
  
Dr. William Makis MD
15:44
15:44
VIDEO - Canadian Independent - Alberta resident Carrie Sakamoto was COVID-19 Vaccine Injured by AstraZeneca and Pfizer
28:30
28:30
INTERVIEW - Talk Truth with Dr.William Makis (Jan.17, 2024)
1:09:19
1:09:19
INTERVIEW - Patriots with Grit - Turbo Cancer Special (Mar.21, 2024)
4:50
4:50
VIDEO COLLECTION - Big pharma doctors who violated their Hippocratic Oath and permanently damaged medicine - Dr.Peter Hotez (10 Videos)
1:06:05
1:06:05
VIDEO - Dr.David Martin on the history of Coronavirus Gain of Function Research (from Plandemic 2 movie)
2:12
2:12
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries & Deaths - 4 tragic stories with videos and pictures