Propaganda Series - Dr.Michael Nehls and the Indoctrinated Mind - how COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines turned people into brainless zombies
Dr.Michael Nehls is a German doctor with a PhD in molecular genetics.
He has 2 publications with Nobel Prize winners.
From Wikipedia:
“Michael Nehls's book, The Indoctrinated Brain, has sparked considerable controversy for its bold claims about the effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on human cognition and autonomy. Nehls suggests that these vaccines, among other modern pressures, are part of a global assault manipulating the human mind, aiming to facilitate increased governmental control over individuals. His theories align with broader conspiratorial narratives, which have been disseminated through various platforms known for hosting such content.”
“While Nehls's hypotheses have found support among certain circles, including endorsements in his book from figures like Naomi Wolf and Stephanie Seneff, they have not been widely accepted by the mainstream scientific community. Leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), continue to support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, countering claims that they are tools for government manipulation.”