29

Propaganda Series - April 8, 2024 ECLIPSE and CERN starting up again - 5 interesting videos

Dr. William Makis MD
Apr 08, 2024
29
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

VIDEO ABOVE - CERN Just Revealed They're Starting The Large Hadron Collider Back Up During The Next Solar Eclipse

CERN is starting up the large hadron collider during the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Scientists working at the Large Hadron Collider operated by CERN have made public the anticipated scheduling of the initial interactions between proton beams on April eighth, following the completion of all machine assessments and adjustments.

Subsequently, the substantial experiments carried out by CERN, which entail the collision of proton particles, will be able to recommence their scientific activities for data collection and analysis.

VIDEO 02 - Elon Musk Says CERN's Large Hadron Collider is 'Demonic Technology'

VIDEO 03 - CERN Hadron Collider and Portals

VIDEO 04 - 2018 - “Abstract performance” to celebrate Switzerland's rail opening - Daily Mail

VIDEO 05 - 2016 - Gotthard Base Tunnel opening ceremony

Give a gift subscription

Share

29 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
Authors
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Posts
17:56
17:56
VIDEO - Canadian Independent special on 17 year old Canadian hockey player Sean Heartman who died 33 days after 1st Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine (Apr.4, 2024)
  
Dr. William Makis MD
1:40:06
1:40:06
VIDEO - Truth Warrior (David Whitehead) with Dr.William Makis - Pedophilia and corruption within Canada's healthcare system (Alberta Health Services, College of Physicians & Surgeons) (Apr.4, 2024)
1:36:40
1:36:40
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - Action 4 Canada - Exposing Pedophilia and Child Sex Crimes amongst Canada's Healthcare leaders (Alberta Health Services, College of Physicians)(Apr.3, 2024)
2:51
2:51
mRNA Injury Series - Couple diagnosed with brain cancer - a Turbo Cancer "Dual Diagnosis" phenomenon in the COVID-19 Vaccinated - 10 couples who both got cancer
31:27
31:27
VIDEO - Era of Champions - Dr.William Makis' speech in Ontario, Canada on Oct.28, 2023
20:21
20:21
VIDEO - Dr.Mary Tally Bowden opening statement at Arizona Senate Novel Coronavirus SouthWestern Intergovernmental Committee Hearing Mar.15, 2024
2:00
2:00
Propaganda Series - Influenza H5N1 fearmongering is flooding the news - perfect candidate for "Disease X"? How to protect against H5N1.