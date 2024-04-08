Propaganda Series - April 8, 2024 ECLIPSE and CERN starting up again - 5 interesting videos

VIDEO ABOVE - CERN Just Revealed They're Starting The Large Hadron Collider Back Up During The Next Solar Eclipse
CERN is starting up the large hadron collider during the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
Scientists working at the Large Hadron Collider operated by CERN have made public the anticipated scheduling of the initial interactions between proton beams on April eighth, following the completion of all machine assessments and adjustments.
Subsequently, the substantial experiments carried out by CERN, which entail the collision of proton particles, will be able to recommence their scientific activities for data collection and analysis.
