Share this post
NEWS: LIVE EVENT in Red Deer Oct.28 - Arrival of Accountability - we need ACCOUNTABILITY from Premier Danielle Smith, not more BS talk, or "consultations with stakeholders"
makismd.substack.com
NEWS: LIVE EVENT in Red Deer Oct.28 - Arrival of Accountability - we need ACCOUNTABILITY from Premier Danielle Smith, not more BS talk, or "consultations with stakeholders"
Oct 27, 2024
105
Share this post
NEWS: LIVE EVENT in Red Deer Oct.28 - Arrival of Accountability - we need ACCOUNTABILITY from Premier Danielle Smith, not more BS talk, or "consultations with stakeholders"
makismd.substack.com
21
15
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
NEWS: LIVE EVENT in Red Deer Oct.28 - Arrival of Accountability - we need ACCOUNTABILITY from Premier Danielle Smith, not more BS talk, or "consultations with stakeholders"