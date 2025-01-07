NEWS: President Trump on Canada becoming 51st state - He is not impressed with Canada's conservative leaders, Pierre Poilievre or Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

On Pierre Poilievre:

“Maybe he won’t win”

“I don’t care what he says.”

On Problem with Canada:

“We’re spending $100s of billions to protect it”

“Why are we losing $200 billion or more to protect Canada?”

“They should be a State”

VIDEO CLIP 02:

“They rely on our military”

“Canada…Drugs that are coming through are at record numbers”

“We’re going to put very serious tariffs on Mexico AND Canada”

- a clear dig at Alberta Premier Smith, who has spent the past month flying around the United States, claiming she’ll spend millions to “secure the border”.

VIDEO CLIP 03 - Gulf of America

My Take…

I love Canada but the country’s governments (Federal, Provincial, Municipal), Courts and Public Sector are rotten top to bottom with woke lunatics and fake conservatives who are really Liberals in disguise.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been trying to cozy up to President Trump’s new Administration but it has clearly had absolutely no effect, as we can see from today’s Press Conference. Tariffs are still coming. Border still has drugs pouring across it. Don’t get me started on AHS and the pedophiles running it.

Albertans have been enamoured by the theatrics of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her government which is still pouring Remdesivir into every vein in every emergency room, still injecting 6 month old babies with contaminated COVID-19 Vaccines, still allowing child rapist doctors to practice medicine, and still persecuting ethical doctors, including trying to have me imprisoned for protecting my family and my cancer patients.

President Trump doesn’t seem impressed by theatrics of Canadian conservative politicians, who are anything but conservative.

It’s time Canadians started looking past the cheap theatre we’ve been hypnotized with, especially in Alberta with Premier Danielle Smith, and expect and demand much more from our weak politicians.

