VIDEO - CHD and Kevin McKernan - Stop the COVID Shots

‘Uncharted Territories’: Biologist Warns of Unknown Risks of COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination

Kevin McKernan, founder of Medicinal Genomics, joined “The Defender In-Depth” this week to discuss the latest research on DNA contamination of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. He also discussed his own research, which discovered DNA and spike protein in a tumor from a cancer patient who received four doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

December 12, 2024

A series of peer-reviewed studies published in recent weeks revealed evidence that DNA contamination and spike protein from the mRNA COVID-19 shots persist in the body for longer than claimed by their manufacturers, according to Kevin McKernan, the scientist who first identified DNA contamination in the shots last year.

McKernan, founder of Medicinal Genomics, joined “The Defender In-Depth” this week to discuss these developments. “There’s been five different papers that have come out i…