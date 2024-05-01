NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" Episode 002: Influenza H5N1 is Disease X! (Part 1)

I go over the tsunami of H5N1 Propaganda that hit the US in the past week, from my favourite big pharma propagandists Eric Feigl-Ding, Eric Topol & Peter Hotez

- H5N1 in raw milk

- Cats dying from drinking H5N1 infected raw milk

- Ground beef now being tested for H5N1

- & a new COVID "FLIRT Variant" taking over the US with talk of new COVID-19 Vaccines in the fall (because they just can't give up the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine scam)

Give a gift subscription

Share