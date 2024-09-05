Share this post
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 027: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith takes a few hospitals away from AHS
makismd.substack.com
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 027: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith takes a few hospitals away from AHS
Sep 05, 2024
54
Share this post
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 027: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith takes a few hospitals away from AHS
makismd.substack.com
16
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 027: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith takes a few hospitals away from AHS
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 027: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith takes a few hospitals away from AHS