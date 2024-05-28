Playback speed
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 016: What if Pfizer & Moderna are the real "clot shots"?

Dr. William Makis MD
May 28, 2024
Transcript

NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" Episode 016: What if Pfizer & Moderna are the real "clot shots"?

NHL Playoffs decided by blood clot vax injuries? What if COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines are much worse than AstraZeneca or J&J for blood clots?

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Dr. William Makis MD
