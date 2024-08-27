Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
19

NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 026: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been Threatened by the AHS and College of Physicians mafia

Dr. William Makis MD
Aug 27, 2024
19
Share
Transcript

NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 026: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has been Threatened by the AHS and College of Physicians mafia

Give a gift subscription

Share

19 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
INTERVIEW - Dr.Chris Shoemaker and Dr.William Makis - Alberta is lost and Premier Danielle Smith has missed an opportunity of a lifetime…
  Dr. William Makis MD
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - Alberta Cancer patients are being murdered by the AHS and College mafia - and they've ensured that Premier Danielle…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - RFK Jr - Very impressive speech on the food poisoning in America and chronic disease epidemic in children (Aug.24, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - Shannon Joy Show with Dr.William Makis (Aug.20, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Unvaccinated Husband of Bekah Kovalov killed by hospital protocols)
  Dr. William Makis MD
IVERMECTIN is under attack again - a threat to Cancer Industry & Vaccine Cartel, Ivermectin is now attacked as a "fertility toxin" just…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Unvaccinated wife of Jim Lugowski died from Hospital protocols) July 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD