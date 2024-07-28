Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

mRNA Injury Stories - 50 year old English Teacher Justin Parmenter had a stroke during the Charlotte Marathon

Dr. William Makis MD
Jul 28, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - CHD - Internal Medicine doctor speaks out - 12 babies died during a Trial for monoclonal antibodies, CDC Ignored deaths
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Redacted - Hacked Dutch govt data shows suppressed COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Excess Deaths (July 21, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - RFK Jr and his position on Vaccines
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Raised 6 children with no vaccines (May 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - 2 month old injured
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Anthrax Military Vaccine - retired US Air Force Colonel Tom Rempfer (May 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Del Bigtree - After decades of aggressively promoting experimental jabs, Dr. Stanley Plotkin is finally admitting that vaccine…
  Dr. William Makis MD