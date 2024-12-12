Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

mRNA Injury stories - 19 year old Mari Tisera was mandated COVID-19 Vaccines by George Mason University - she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma which spread to her brain and she died June 6, 2023

Dr. William Makis MD
Dec 12, 2024
∙ Paid
14
10
Share
Image

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
VIDEO - Censorship and Political control of AI is 1000x more dangerous than censorship of social media (posted by Elon Musk Dec.11, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
BREAKING NEWS: My family was threatened by Alberta Health Services 3 times today - word has it Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is doubling…
  Dr. William Makis MD
Flu Vaccine Injury Story - Dr.Matthew Christenson discusses his vaccine injury
  Dr. William Makis MD
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - CHD Dr.Paul Thomas - The Failure of mRNA Technology (Oct.30, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - The Michelle Moore Show with Dr.William Makis (Dec.4, 2024) - we discuss Cancer, Ivermectin and more!
  Dr. William Makis MD
IVERMECTIN Testimonial - Doctor Cures her terminal Stage 4 GallBladder Cancer! (report by Philippine doctor Dr.Landrito)
  Dr. William Makis MD
INTERVIEW - Coffee and a Mike with Dr.William Makis (Dec.4, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD