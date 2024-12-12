mRNA Injury stories - 19 year old Mari Tisera was mandated COVID-19 Vaccines by George Mason University - she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma which spread to her brain and she died June 6, 2023

Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakismRNA Injury stories - 19 year old Mari Tisera was mandated COVID-19 Vaccines by George Mason University - she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma which spread to her brain and she died June 6, 2023Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William MakisSubscribe to watchmRNA Injury stories - 19 year old Mari Tisera was mandated COVID-19 Vaccines by George Mason University - she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma which spread to her brain and she died June 6, 2023Dr. William Makis MDDec 12, 2024∙ Paid33Share this postCOVID Intel - by Dr.William MakismRNA Injury stories - 19 year old Mari Tisera was mandated COVID-19 Vaccines by George Mason University - she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Melanoma which spread to her brain and she died June 6, 2023Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1410ShareListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in15 minutes with Dr.MakisIn depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr. William Makis MDRecent EpisodesVIDEO - Censorship and Political control of AI is 1000x more dangerous than censorship of social media (posted by Elon Musk Dec.11, 2024)3 hrs ago • Dr. William Makis MDBREAKING NEWS: My family was threatened by Alberta Health Services 3 times today - word has it Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is doubling…Dec 10 • Dr. William Makis MDFlu Vaccine Injury Story - Dr.Matthew Christenson discusses his vaccine injuryDec 10 • Dr. William Makis MDEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - CHD Dr.Paul Thomas - The Failure of mRNA Technology (Oct.30, 2024)Dec 9 • Dr. William Makis MDEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - The Michelle Moore Show with Dr.William Makis (Dec.4, 2024) - we discuss Cancer, Ivermectin and more!Dec 7 • Dr. William Makis MDIVERMECTIN Testimonial - Doctor Cures her terminal Stage 4 GallBladder Cancer! (report by Philippine doctor Dr.Landrito)Dec 6 • Dr. William Makis MDINTERVIEW - Coffee and a Mike with Dr.William Makis (Dec.4, 2024)Dec 6 • Dr. William Makis MD