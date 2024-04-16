Universities continue to kill their students via COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates - 20 year old Janey Thompson, biophysics major at Wake Forest University died from blood clots - 6 cases

Janey Thompson, daughter of WBT radio host Bo Thompson, dies after complications from blood clot
Published: Apr. 10, 2024 at 2:03 PM MDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Janey Thompson, the daughter of WBT Morning Show Radio Host Bo Thompson, has passed away after suffering complications from a blood clot, according to the radio station.
Janey died on Tuesday, April 9. She was a sophomore at Wake Forest University and was a biophysics major.
While at Wake Forest, she was a member of the National Society of Physics Students, Sigma Pi Sigma, and Delta Delta Delta sorority.
She was a 2022 graduate of Myers Park High School where she played varsity basketball and softball.
