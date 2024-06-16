MOVIE - Medicating Normal

Medicating Normal

This full-length, award-winning documentary unearths the shattering truth that millions of people worldwide are injured by prescribed psychiatric medications. Interweaving stories of harm with expert testimony, the film reveals how a profit-driven industry hides the risks of long-term use.

This untold story is a compelling call to examine the consequences of medicating normal human suffering.

Featuring Experts:

-Anna Lembke, MD, Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University Medical School, Author, "Dopamine Nation"

-Peter Gøtzsche, Danish physician and medical researcher, Co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, Director, Institute for Scientific Freedom

-David Cohen, PhD., researcher, Professor and Associate Dean for Research and Development at Luskin School of Social Work, University of California Los Angeles, Co-author, "Your Drug May Be Your Problem"

-Robert Whitaker, Science Journalist, Author, "Mad in America" and "Anatomy of an Epidemic."

-Allen Frances M.D., Psychiatrist, Professor and Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine, co-chair of DSM-IV Task Force, Author, "Saving Normal"

-Mary Vieten, PhD., Psychologist, Executive Director of Warfighter ADVANCE, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Society for Ethical Psychology & Psychiatry, ISEPP

-Ellen Vora, M.D., psychiatrist and author, "The Anatomy of Anxiety" For more information, visit

https://www.medicatingnormal.com

