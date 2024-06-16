Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12

MOVIE - Medicating Normal

Dr. William Makis MD
Jun 16, 2024
12
Share
Transcript

Medicating Normal

This full-length, award-winning documentary unearths the shattering truth that millions of people worldwide are injured by prescribed psychiatric medications. Interweaving stories of harm with expert testimony, the film reveals how a profit-driven industry hides the risks of long-term use.

This untold story is a compelling call to examine the consequences of medicating normal human suffering.

Featuring Experts:

-Anna Lembke, MD, Professor, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University Medical School, Author, "Dopamine Nation"

-Peter Gøtzsche, Danish physician and medical researcher, Co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration, Director, Institute for Scientific Freedom

-David Cohen, PhD., researcher, Professor and Associate Dean for Research and Development at Luskin School of Social Work, University of California Los Angeles, Co-author, "Your Drug May Be Your Problem"

-Robert Whitaker, Science Journalist, Author, "Mad in America" and "Anatomy of an Epidemic."

-Allen Frances M.D., Psychiatrist, Professor and Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Duke University School of Medicine, co-chair of DSM-IV Task Force, Author, "Saving Normal"

-Mary Vieten, PhD., Psychologist, Executive Director of Warfighter ADVANCE, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the International Society for Ethical Psychology & Psychiatry, ISEPP

-Ellen Vora, M.D., psychiatrist and author, "The Anatomy of Anxiety" For more information, visit

https://www.medicatingnormal.com

Subscribe to Medicating Normal's YouTube channel: https://buff.ly/39Tupxr

Give a gift subscription

Share

12 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT (May 30, 2024) - many people are still asleep
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 020: MEBENDAZOLE and CANCER
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Biologist Carolina Bourque had stroke after Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Singer Jessica Sutta injured by Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine)
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 019: FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER
  Dr. William Makis MD
Australian officials murdered a child - 17 year old Dazelle Peters (lung transplant patient) was killed for being unvaccinated, joining…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson and Dr.David Martin - 9th Circuit Court rules COVID-19 mRNA Injections are not "Vaccines"
  Dr. William Makis MD