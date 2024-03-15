Kate Middleton was forced to push the COVID-19 Vaccine rollout in the UK in Feb.2021 against her will - on the plausibility of Kate Middleton suffering a COVID-19 vaccine injury

Mar.1, 2021 (GMA) - Ever since I saw the above video of Prince William and Kate Middleton pushing the COVID-19 Vaccines, it has made me very, very uncomfortable.
Kate Middleton’s body language is very negative and strained. Even when speaking directly to the camera, she looks away when saying the words “threat or a complication”.
Here is a different version of it. Video is from Feb.27, 2021
