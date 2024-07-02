IVERMECTIN RESOURCES:

Recently, I have seen tremendous demand for some sort of initial guidance “WHERE TO START” with High Dose Ivermectin for CANCER.

I have two articles and a Video that go into depth:

June 10, 2024 - NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN and CANCER

April 6, 2024 - IVERMECTIN and CANCER Part 2 - Treating Turbo Cancer - 7 new studies released in 2024 show Ivermectin works against CANCER - suggested PROTOCOLS for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers

Oct. 2, 2023 - IVERMECTIN and CANCER, it has at least 15 anti-cancer mechanisms of action. Can Ivermectin Treat COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers? - 9 Ivermectin papers reviewed

IVERMECTIN and CANCER RESEARCH:

Top 5 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers are: Lymphoma, Glioblastoma, Breast, Colon, Lung Cancer.

IVERMECTIN can help with mRNA Induced Turbo Cancer, or regular cancers.

Here are recent studies on IVERMECTIN use in certain types of cancer:

My Take:

IVERMECTIN has proven anti-cancer activity against some 20 cancer types, although these are pre-clinical studies. We will never see clinical studies because Ivermectin is off patent and cheap.

Merck, which used to have a patent on Ivermectin, has partnered with Moderna on mRNA Cancer Vaccines, estimated to cost 400,000 GBP per treatment.

Ivermectin studies on mice include: Breast cancer, Colon cancer, glioblastoma, glioma and leukemia.

I have not seen IVERMECTIN studies on Lymphoma, Testicular Cancer, Sarcomas.

IVERMECTIN acts on Cancer mainly by inhibiting signaling pathways involved in cancer proliferation (Akt, Wnt, mTOR) and by inhibiting CANCER STEM CELLS.

IVERMECTIN ACCESS:

Ivermectin is so safe, that in much of the civilized world, it is available over the counter, no prescription needed. That’s how it should be.

I recently wrote about how a doctor in Saskatchewan was just given a $44,800 penalty by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for prescribing Ivermectin to a few patients during 2020-2022. These College bureaucrats are engaging in crimes.

The Ontario College of Physicians even had an Investigator go undercover and dress up as a Canadian Trucker to ensnare a young doctor prescribing Ivermectin in Ottawa in 2022 during the Trucker Convoy.

Canadians must realize that the Colleges of Physicians are private corporations, fully bought off by big pharma and run by mafia lawyers like Bryan Salte (the SK lawyer who issued the $44,800 penalty for prescribing Ivermectin) - see below:

No healthcare bureaucrat or lawyer has the right to deny anyone access to life saving medication. And if they do, they are committing a very serious crime.

I now have a trusted, affordable source, so if you need access to Ivermectin, please email me at makisw79@yahoo.com.

