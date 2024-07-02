IVERMECTIN - Articles and Protocols for CANCER, Research studies and access to Ivermectin pills
IVERMECTIN RESOURCES:
Recently, I have seen tremendous demand for some sort of initial guidance “WHERE TO START” with High Dose Ivermectin for CANCER.
I have two articles and a Video that go into depth:
June 10, 2024 - NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN and CANCER
April 6, 2024 - IVERMECTIN and CANCER Part 2 - Treating Turbo Cancer - 7 new studies released in 2024 show Ivermectin works against CANCER - suggested PROTOCOLS for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers
Oct. 2, 2023 - IVERMECTIN and CANCER, it has at least 15 anti-cancer mechanisms of action. Can Ivermectin Treat COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers? - 9 Ivermectin papers reviewed
IVERMECTIN and CANCER RESEARCH:
Top 5 COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers are: Lymphoma, Glioblastoma, Breast, Colon, Lung Cancer.
IVERMECTIN can help with mRNA Induced Turbo Cancer, or regular cancers.
Here are recent studies on IVERMECTIN use in certain types of cancer:
BLADDER CANCER - (2024 Fan et al) - Ivermectin Inhibits Bladder Cancer Cell Growth and Induces Oxidative Stress and DNA Damage
LUNG CANCER - (2024 Man-Yuan Li et al) - Ivermectin induces nonprotective autophagy by downregulating PAK1 and apoptosis in lung adenocarcinoma cells
GLIOMA - (2024 Xing Hu et al) - Ivermectin as a potential therapeutic strategy for glioma
MULTIPLE MYELOMA - (2024 Yang Song et al) - Gene signatures to therapeutics: Assessing the potential of ivermectin against t(4;14) multiple myeloma
OVARIAN CANCER - (2023 Jawad et al) - Ivermectin augments the anti-cancer activity of pitavastatin in ovarian cancer cells
PROSTATE CANCER - (2022 Lu et al) - Integrated analysis reveals FOXA1 and Ku70/Ku80 as targets of ivermectin in prostate cancer
COLON CANCER - (2022, Alghamdi et al) - Efficacy of ivermectin against colon cancer induced by dimethylhydrazine in male wistar rats
PANCREATIC CANCER - (2022 Lee et al) - Ivermectin and gemcitabine combination treatment induces apoptosis of pancreatic cancer cells via mitochondrial dysfunction
MELANOMA - (2022 Zhang et al) - Drug repurposing of ivermectin abrogates neutrophil extracellular traps and prevents melanoma metastasis
CERVICAL CANCER - (2022, Qabbus et al) - Ivermectin-induced cell death of cervical cancer cells in vitro a consequence of precipitate formation in culture media
HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA - (2022 Lu et al) - Ivermectin synergizes sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma via targeting multiple oncogenic pathways
OSTEOSARCOMA - (2022 Hu et al) - Repurposing Ivermectin to augment chemotherapy’s efficacy in osteosarcoma
GASTRIC CANCER - (2021 Rabben et al) - Computational drug repositioning and experimental validation of ivermectin in treatment of gastric cancer
LEUKEMIA - (2020, de Castro et al) - Continuous high-dose ivermectin appears to be safe in patients with acute myelogenous leukemia and could inform clinical repurposing for COVID-19 infection
ESOPHAGEAL SCC - (2020, Chen et al) - Ivermectin suppresses tumour growth and metastasis through degradation of PAK1 in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma
CHOLANGIOCARCINOMA - (2019 Intyuod et al) - Anti-parasitic drug ivermectin exhibits potent anticancer activity against gemcitabine-resistant cholangiocarcinoma in vitro
BREAST CANCER STEM CELLS - (2018 Dominguez-Gomez et al) - Ivermectin as an inhibitor of cancer stem-like cells
CML (CHRONIC MYELOID LEUKEMIA) - (2018 Wang et al) - Antibiotic ivermectin selectively
induces apoptosis in chronic myeloid leukemia through inducing
mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress
RENAL CELL CARCINOMA - (2017 Zhu et al) - Antibiotic ivermectin preferentially targets renal cancer through inducing mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative damage
GLIOBLASTOMA - (2016 Liu et al) - Anthelmintic drug ivermectin inhibits angiogenesis, growth and survival of glioblastoma through inducing mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress
My Take:
IVERMECTIN has proven anti-cancer activity against some 20 cancer types, although these are pre-clinical studies. We will never see clinical studies because Ivermectin is off patent and cheap.
Merck, which used to have a patent on Ivermectin, has partnered with Moderna on mRNA Cancer Vaccines, estimated to cost 400,000 GBP per treatment.
Ivermectin studies on mice include: Breast cancer, Colon cancer, glioblastoma, glioma and leukemia.
I have not seen IVERMECTIN studies on Lymphoma, Testicular Cancer, Sarcomas.
IVERMECTIN acts on Cancer mainly by inhibiting signaling pathways involved in cancer proliferation (Akt, Wnt, mTOR) and by inhibiting CANCER STEM CELLS.
IVERMECTIN ACCESS:
Ivermectin is so safe, that in much of the civilized world, it is available over the counter, no prescription needed. That’s how it should be.
I recently wrote about how a doctor in Saskatchewan was just given a $44,800 penalty by the College of Physicians and Surgeons for prescribing Ivermectin to a few patients during 2020-2022. These College bureaucrats are engaging in crimes.
The Ontario College of Physicians even had an Investigator go undercover and dress up as a Canadian Trucker to ensnare a young doctor prescribing Ivermectin in Ottawa in 2022 during the Trucker Convoy.
Canadians must realize that the Colleges of Physicians are private corporations, fully bought off by big pharma and run by mafia lawyers like Bryan Salte (the SK lawyer who issued the $44,800 penalty for prescribing Ivermectin) - see below:
No healthcare bureaucrat or lawyer has the right to deny anyone access to life saving medication. And if they do, they are committing a very serious crime.
There’s a special place in heaven for you doctor, and for the other wonderful doctors who are fighting for the people who are suffering and struggling with these horrific illnesses… and the fact that this has to be done in essence on alternative media, because one cannot openly speak about is horrific….since 2020 all knowledge about the nefarious acts done by sick demented people have had to be dealt with on an underground basis, who would’ve ever thought that we would be in this situation, but the amazing part is, look at the spirit, the spirit of people and the determination to help each other… We can never be stopped…Why? Because it all comes from good and I’ve always thought the word “goodness” is very special because within it is the word God…We will continue to share knowledge and we will beat these eugenic minded creatures who have no soul nor conscience.
Thanks very much to Dr. Makis for continuing to give us such great info on Ivermectin in such a concise and easy to understand format. And for bravely exposing the truth about those who lack any moral integrity try to subvert its use!