Last year I published one of the most popular articles on Ivermectin and Cancer Treatment ever published, which went viral internationally:

( Oct.2, 2023 ) - IVERMECTIN and CANCER, it has at least 15 anti-cancer mechanisms of action. Can Ivermectin Treat COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers? - 9 Ivermectin papers reviewed

2024 - NEW STUDIES!

PRACTICAL APPROACH TO USING IVERMECTIN IN CANCER TREATMENT (Disclaimer: the following is not medical advice)

In “Ivermectin and Cancer Part 1”, I covered all the mechanisms of action that Ivermectin has shown against cancer in many in vitro and in vivo studies.

The 7 new studies published in 2024 only confirm what we already know from previous studies. Ivermectin is highly effective against many cancers.

Since my previous Ivermectin article, I‘ve had 1000s of questions sent to me. Not about mechanisms of action against Cancer. But about practical use - how to use Ivermectin to treat Stage 4 Cancers, what formulations, what doses?

The goal of this article (Part 2) is to answer all of those questions to the best of my ability.