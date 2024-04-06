IVERMECTIN and CANCER Part 2 - Treating Turbo Cancer - 7 new studies released in 2024 show Ivermectin works against CANCER - suggested PROTOCOLS for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers
Last year I published one of the most popular articles on Ivermectin and Cancer Treatment ever published, which went viral internationally:
(Oct.2, 2023) - IVERMECTIN and CANCER, it has at least 15 anti-cancer mechanisms of action. Can Ivermectin Treat COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers? - 9 Ivermectin papers reviewed
2024 - NEW STUDIES!
(2024 Fan et al) - Ivermectin Inhibits Bladder Cancer Cell Growth and Induces Oxidative Stress and DNA Damage
(2024 Man-Yuan Li et al) - Ivermectin induces nonprotective autophagy by downregulating PAK1 and apoptosis in lung adenocarcinoma cells
(2024 Kaur et al) - Ivermectin: A Multifaceted drug with a potential beyond anti-parasitic therapy
(2024 Xing Hu et al) - Ivermectin as a potential therapeutic strategy for glioma
(2024 Yang Song et al) - Gene signatures to therapeutics: Assessing the potential of ivermectin against t(4;14) multiple myeloma
(2024 Goldfarb et al) - Lipid-Restricted Culture Media Reveal Unexpected Cancer Cell Sensitivities
(2024 Newell et al) - Therapeutic targeting of nuclear export and import receptors in cancer and their potential in combination chemotherapy
PRACTICAL APPROACH TO USING IVERMECTIN IN CANCER TREATMENT (Disclaimer: the following is not medical advice)
In “Ivermectin and Cancer Part 1”, I covered all the mechanisms of action that Ivermectin has shown against cancer in many in vitro and in vivo studies.
The 7 new studies published in 2024 only confirm what we already know from previous studies. Ivermectin is highly effective against many cancers.
Since my previous Ivermectin article, I‘ve had 1000s of questions sent to me. Not about mechanisms of action against Cancer. But about practical use - how to use Ivermectin to treat Stage 4 Cancers, what formulations, what doses?
The goal of this article (Part 2) is to answer all of those questions to the best of my ability.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.