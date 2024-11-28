Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends, supporters, followers, you have made all the difference in the world. God bless you all!

We are still being persecuted here in Canada - none of the persecuted doctors or scientists has received help from any Canadian politician, in fact, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is working extremely hard with AHS lawyers to have me imprisoned for 83 days,

she would become the first Canadian politician to imprison a doctor since COVID-19 pandemic started, for standing up for his patients and his family and for abiding by the Hippocratic Oath.

Canada may be lost, but God bless America for giving us hope!

