Happy Thanksgiving to all my American friends, supporters, followers, you have made all the difference in the world. God bless you all!

Dr. William Makis MD
Nov 28, 2024
Transcript

We are still being persecuted here in Canada - none of the persecuted doctors or scientists has received help from any Canadian politician, in fact, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is working extremely hard with AHS lawyers to have me imprisoned for 83 days,

she would become the first Canadian politician to imprison a doctor since COVID-19 pandemic started, for standing up for his patients and his family and for abiding by the Hippocratic Oath.

Canada may be lost, but God bless America for giving us hope!

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
