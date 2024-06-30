Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

Childhood Vaccine Injuries - HPV Gardasil Vaccine caused two sisters to have infertility (Premature Ovarian Failure)

Dr. William Makis MD
Jun 30, 2024
∙ Paid
17
Share

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
INTERVIEW - TNT The Pelle Neroth Taylor Show - Focus on Ivermectin and Turbo Cancer (June 20, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
INTERVIEW - Unscrew the News - They are coming after your children - Alberta Health Services (June 3, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
mRNA TURBO CANCER Coverup - Dutch biologist Maarten Fornerod discusses Japanese Turbo Cancer study on Dutch TV - within 2 months, study is…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (One Pfizer Injured me, Sep.21, 2023)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Pfizer Injured me, Nov.14, 2023)
  Dr. William Makis MD
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 023: Alberta politicians defend Pedophiles & Child Sex Abusers! Massive SCANDAL brewing in…
  Dr. William Makis MD
BRAIN DAMAGE caused by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines - Two massive South Korean Studies shake things up!
  Dr. William Makis MD