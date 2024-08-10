Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dead at 56 — months after her son died of overdose in California dorm

Prominent business executive Susan Wojcicki, who served as YouTube’s CEO for nine years and played a crucial role in Google’s success, died Friday, according to her family. She was 56.

She had been living with non-small cell lung cancer for the past two years.

Wojcicki had close ties with Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin and was one of their first employees.

She rented her small Menlo Park home’s garage to Page and Brin in Sept. 1998, the same month the internet giant was incorporated, according to CNBC.

In 2006, while overseeing Google’s Google Video services, Wojcicki recommended the tech giant acquire YouTube, which was eventually purchased for $1.65 billion.

Wojcicki was appointed CEO of YouTube in 2014 and named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people the following year.

Wojcicki resigned from her position at YouTube — after 25 years with the parent company Alphabet/Google — in Feb. 2023 to “start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects.”

Wojcicki and Troper married in 1998 and share five children.

In February, Wojcicki’s son Marco Troper was found dead inside a University of California, Berkeley dorm room.

The 19-year-old succumbed to a combination of high amounts of alprazolam – an anti-anxiety drug sometimes sold as Xanax – as well as cocaine, amphetamine, and the antihistamine hydroxyzine, SFGATE reported.

Low levels of THC were also in his system, the outlet added, citing the coroner’s report from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The levels of alprazolam and cocaine found in Troper’s blood were high enough to result in death, the officials said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai remembered Wojcicki as an “incredible leader” who played a crucial role in the company’s success.

My Take…

Susan Wojcicki was a Deep State Operative who was responsible for unprecedented censorship that led to countless unnecessary deaths.

It is somewhat unusual to die of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer after only 2 years.

If she took COVID-19 Vaccines, this would certainly be suspicious for a Turbo Cancer as Lung Cancers are in the top 5 most common Turbo Cancers, although it is hard to believe that a key Deep State operative would have taken any of the jabs themselves.

