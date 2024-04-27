VIDEO - CHD - Medical Coder during COVID-19 (Apr.15, 2024)

VIDEO - CHD - Medical Coder during COVID-19 (shocking video, Apr.15, 2024)

"I didn't know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically, so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...[For] days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they...kinda had to be put down."

A hospital medical coder who goes only by "Zoe" for this interview describes for Children's Health Defense (ChildrensHD) the horrors she witnessed following the rollout of the COVID injections. Among the unthinkable, and deadly, illnesses were things like encephalitis, gangrene of the spine, blood clots, strokes, and multiple system organ failure.

"I didn't know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically, so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections...It was insane, I've never seen anything like that. The worst of them, they called it sepsis, but it was like instant multi-organ failure. Like, within hours patients would die of liver, lung, kidney... failure [all at once]..." Zoe tells CHD. She adds that "Some of the records...[from the] emergency crew that found them [the injection victims], it's like their body tried to reject everything and [in] some of these cases their family would be there 30 minutes before, and then within an hour they're dead."

Zoe notes that "there were patients coming in with seizures like I'd never seen before," and that hospital staff "couldn't control some of them." The coder adds, "[For] days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they...kinda had to be put down."

"They called it encephalitis, or encephalopathy, and then later on, even the coding organization...[called it] COVID-19-associated encephalitis," Zoe says.

"[T]he clots were insane," the coder notes. "Never seen clots like that before—even the interventional radiologists that were going in with...scopes where they can do heart interventions and do stents [a stent is a tube usually constructed of a metallic alloy or a polymer] in carotid artery (if you have a stroke going to your brain), normally it's rare to have more than one stent go in, and they were documenting...multiple locations all at once. They had heart attack cases that were like that where they needed massive amounts of stents that they never needed before."

Zoe goes on to say that "There were people that were hiking in their 20s that were totally healthy, that had been running marathons, that suddenly needed a leg amputated because they had a massive blood clot going from their hip all the way down to their leg, and it couldn't be saved."

"There were some cases of overnight spinal gangrene, which I'd never seen before," the coder adds. "And, you know, you can't amputate the spine when it goes gangrenous. Normally they cut out tissue that's dying like that so it prevents further infection and they didn't know what to do. The only thing they could do was...basically replace that part of [their] spine with an implant, that's the best they could do... It was really intense."

As for doctors' responses to these horrors, Zoe says, "[they] were baffled, they weren't connecting the dots." However, she adds that "Knowing what the potential symptoms of a vaccine injury could be, we 100% had all the things I just described." Despite that knowledge, "doctors would never tell [patients] that. They would just say, 'It's a stroke. It's a heart attack. It's a blood clot.' And then they would never connect the two."

Source: CHD, Sense Receptor

Share

Give a gift subscription