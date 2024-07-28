Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

VIDEO - CHD - Internal Medicine doctor speaks out - 12 babies died during a Trial for monoclonal antibodies, CDC Ignored deaths

Dr. William Makis MD
Jul 28, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

12 precious infants enrolled in the drug trial for the use of monoclonal antibodies to “protect” against RSV in infants + newborns passed away.

Yet, CDC's ACIP members IGNORED these infant deaths + continue to recommend the treatment.

Hear from veteran internal medicine physician, Denise Sibley, M.D., as she reports on this horrific story, her pivotal role in TN’s approval of ivermectin for COVID, etc.

Give a gift subscription

Share

4 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
mRNA Injury Stories - 50 year old English Teacher Justin Parmenter had a stroke during the Charlotte Marathon
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Redacted - Hacked Dutch govt data shows suppressed COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Excess Deaths (July 21, 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - RFK Jr and his position on Vaccines
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Raised 6 children with no vaccines (May 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - 2 month old injured
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD - Anthrax Military Vaccine - retired US Air Force Colonel Tom Rempfer (May 2024)
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Del Bigtree - After decades of aggressively promoting experimental jabs, Dr. Stanley Plotkin is finally admitting that vaccine…
  Dr. William Makis MD