By Shilpa Downton

Posted Sep 17, 2024 2:36 pm.

Starting on Feb. 1, 2025, pharmacists in the province will be allowed to administer vaccines to anyone two years of age and older after approved changes from the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP).

Currently, pharmacy appointments are only available for people aged five and over.

“Council approved this change after considering public need and a review of the policies of other pharmacy regulators across Canada,” reads a release from the ACP.

Gunjan Dave is a pharmacist at Cityside Pharmacy in Calgary’s northeast, he says the change is a move in the right direction at time when vaccination rates are dropping.

He adds the current rules can be frustrating for parents who are forced to travel to multiple locations to get their children vaccinated.

According to provincial data, just 22.7 per cent of children between ages one and four received a flu shot last year. Less than 7 per cent in the same age group were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dave says pharmacists are more than qualified to administer shots to younger children and adds the increased convenience should lead to higher immunization rates and ease vaccine anxiety for small kids.

“They can get everything done at one place rather than waiting for that appointment time,” he says. “Once they feel more comfortable being in the community pharmacies, relationships will make for easier convenience for them to get the vaccine.”

Chris Gallaway with Friends of Medicare (a fake NDP organization) says it’s a small step in the right direction, but it’s just one of many policy pieces that need addressing.

“There isn’t any sort of central booking system where its easy,” he says. “We hear from families who often calling around pharmacy to pharmacy asking which vaccines they have.”

Seven other provinces already allow pharmacists to administer shots to children as young as two.

My Take…

After the June 17, 2024 “An Injection of Truth Event” sponsored by UCP, Alberta’s Ministry of Health came out publicly and declared support for child sex abusers and child sex traffickers who had been arrested by the RCMP. “It’s all lies” “they are good people” “they just have different hobbies than you or I”.

Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange’s spokeswoman indicated that child sex abusers have the full support of the Ministry and they should not be insulted but instead, should be defended and protected at all costs.

Albertans learned that child sex predators are a protected class in Alberta, defended by Alberta Crown Prosecutors, the Courts and now the UCP Minister of Health.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stayed silent in regards to the presentations about harms caused by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines on the childhood vaccination schedule. Alberta parents should have taken that as a sign and a hint.

When child predators see a weak politician, they see this as a green light to strike and go after more children. That’s exactly what is happening now.

Now, children as young as 2 years old will be injected with toxic, contaminated COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines by pharmacists, without informed consent. You won’t even get to speak to a doctor who would lie to you. They’ll skip even that formality.

Meanwhile, not a single doctor, nurse or healthcare worker who stood their ground for medical ethics during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been restored by Danielle Smith or the UCP. You’ve been sold out, Alberta.

Sadly, most Albertans will have to learn the hard way.

Don’t come to us when your child is diagnosed with brain tumors, leukemias, sarcomas or horrific neurological injuries. You accepted all of this.

The child predators in this province have won, and thousands of innocent Alberta children will pay the price.

Give a gift subscription

Share