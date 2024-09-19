The Real Story:

Background: NDP bribes were paid long ago and PCL Construction got their $1.6 billion project, everyone involved has already made their money on this Calgary Cancer Centre. It has served its purpose.

Now to address the many elephants in the room:

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is currently refusing adequate Cancer patient care and is deliberately killing Cancer patients like 41 year old Edmonton Cancer patient Steven Wong, a Stage 4 cancer patient who couldn't get an oncologist to see him for 3 months and he died waiting. AHS didn’t even provide a medical student to see him.

AHS has also been been deliberately sabotaging Cancer Care since 2016.

This will continue.

There will also be no Cancer Research and no Cancer Innovations here. Let me explain:

1. AHS Executives, starting with AHS CEO Verna Yiu have been stealing millions of dollars from AHS Cancer Care funds to pay FieldLaw lawyers to cover up serious crimes committed by dozens of AHS Executives & AHS Managers across the province.

This theft has gone on since at least 2016, after RachelNotley fired AHS Cancer Chief Dr.Paul Grundy and replaced him with a mafia bureaucrat Dr.Matt Parliament who was backed by the PCL Construction mafia that was then mysteriously awarded this $1.6 billion Cancer Centre contract by NDP.

NDP would go on to hand many billions of dollars in AHS contracts to the PCL mafia, including the $650 million Edmonton Superlab and $2 billion South Edmonton Hospital (and many, many more)

AHS CancerCare Director and Board member of AlbertaCancer Dr.Matt Parliament, began stealing millions of dollars for his boss, AHS VP Dr.Francois Belanger, who was AHS CEO Verna Yiu's partner and co-leader of AHS. He's the one pictured digging and breaking ground for this Cancer Centre next to Rachel Notley wearing a stupid white hard hat.

Premier Smith did fire Francois Belanger in Nov.2023 but all his friends (and subordinates) now occupy every top position at AHS (see the AHS Organizational Chart below)

Matt Parliament disappeared in 2021 and it is unknown just how many millions he stole from AHS Cancer Care patient care funds during 2016-2021.

(Photo above) Here is Matt Parliament pictured to the right of Rachel Notley at the construction of the Calgary Cancer Centre

(Photo above) Here he is pictured on the right edge of the photo.

This is one of many reasons why Cancer Care has been so bad in Alberta and has progressively gotten worse over the years.

These AHS Executives ended up killing most of my 2456 Cancer patients at Cross Cancer Institute and spent over $10 million of AHS funds covering it up just in legal fees (not counting bribes to over a dozen Alberta judges).

As Albertans saw in the case of AHS murdering Sheila Annette Lewis (an unvaccinated lung fibrosis transplant patient who was denied a transplant because she was unvaccinated), the Courts always side with AHS and AHS crimes, which includes patient murders.

So there is a tremendous amount of Cancer Care money that is there to be stolen, because UCP doesn't ask for any oversight, just like NDP before them.

Example of how (and why) AHS Cancer Care money is stolen:

I'll give you one tiny example. One of my AHS bosses, AHS Director of Cancer Research at Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton, Dr.Sandy McEwan, would fly his mistress (an older prostitute) to Barcelona Spain for expensive dinners and would pay for it all with AHS Cancer Research Funds stolen from Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton. The documents exist (don’t bother burning down my garage, AHS lawyers Mark Jackson and Jon Faulds, they’re not there, but they’re safe).

This same AHS prostitute or escort, was then bribed to damage my medical license (after I rejected AHS’ $400,000 offer to sign a non-disclosure agreement) and after giving false testimony against me, was rewarded with a $200,000 job and appointment to University of Alberta as Professor and Chair in Department of Physical Therapy at Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine (Marguerite Wieler). To this day, AHS lawyers (who are reading this and charging Alberta taxpayers $1000 an hour to read my every social media post and take photographs and records of them) are furious at the fact I released this information publicly.

It is actually one of the biggest scandals in University of Alberta history, as University Provost and Vice President Steven Dew (and University President David Turpin) facilitated this AHS bribe and appointed Marguerite a Chair and Professor - despite the fact that she had no academic background required for being a Chair or Professor at University of Alberta. She was a post-doc student.

Sandy McEwan would laugh about using Cancer Research funds to fly his elderly mistress around the world and it was just one of the many perks of being an AHS Executive (and not a high level one either).

Remember that, next time Alberta Cancer Foundation wants you to cycle 100km to raise funds for Cancer Research. Someone at AHS is flying their mistress to Barcelona on your hard raised Cancer Research money and laughing about it.

2. This Calgary Cancer Centre will be deliberately short staffed and this will be blamed on UCP and ABDanielleSmith to help NDP get back into power.

All short-staffing of doctors and nurses in Alberta is artificial and is controlled by AHS Executives who use it as a political pressure tool to extract more money every year (about $1-2 billion extra each year).

Premier Smith has already shown extreme weakness is not adressing any of the artificial AHS staffing shortages, ER Closures, Oncologist shortages, etc.

Short Staffing at AHS plays 3 roles:

1. It allows AHS funds to be stolen - Alberta taxpayers paid for clinical patient care that is not provided by AHS Executives and UCP doesn't ask where the money went, they get cooked AHS books and are told to shut up and keep quiet.

2. It is used as a political pressure tool to attack UCP and keep UCP MLAs in check - NDP & Nenshi know this game extremely well and play it beautifully, because Albertans have NO CLUE any of this is going on.

3. AHS uses it as pressure to expand its own budget so more Alberta taxpayer money can be stolen. AHS gets $1-2 billion extra every single year, NDP and UCP both comply, otherwise media attacks them.

AHS has all but forbidden any cutting edge Cancer Research - it's seen as a "waste of time & money" as that money is there to be stolen, not used for the betterment of Cancer Care in Alberta

3. The Calgary Cancer Centre, short staffed as it will be, will be staffed by COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated doctors and nurses

who have shown extremely poor judgement and are a danger to themselves and their cancer patients.

They will be forced to continue pushing mRNA jabs on Cancer patients, accelerating their cancers, and causing Turbo Cancers, which I suppose is good for business, but bad for quality of Cancer Care provided to Albertans.

The College is there to ensure that doctors stay compliant with every aspect of the COVID-19 Pandemic fraud and mRNA Vaccine fraud, and Premier Smith has again shown extreme weakness here.

AHS continues to declare bogus COVID-19 "outbreaks" as David Dickson has reported in more detail.

In Conclusion:

Why are AHS Executives sabotaging Cancer Care in Alberta, sabotaging Cancer Innovation & Research and deliberately killing Cancer patients?

You have to understand the long game.

Sure, there are billions of dollars to be stolen or siphoned off but the bigger picture is this:

Ultimately the AHS Executive is loyal not just to NDP but the Federal Liberal government.

In 2015, the Federal Liberals decided that they would invest heavily into the Pharmaceutical Industry and Cancer was a huge part of it. Huge.

They had in mind a "Silicon Valley" of Healthcare in Canada. Do you think it was to be located in Calgary, Alberta? NO. Their "Silicon Valley" was Vancouver, BC.

Healthcare bureaucrats across Canada were instructed to dismantle all cutting edge medical innovations, including cutting edge Cancer Care and Cancer Research Programs. Mine was one of them. I was at the wrong place, at the wrong time.

Alberta was targeted more than any other province.

That's why AHS killed all Innovation & Research, dismantled cutting edge Cancer programs (Dr.Robert Nordal and his Gamma Knife research at Tom Baker Cancer Centre in Calgary, myself and my Medical Isotope research at Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton) and has, over the course of the last 9 years, brought the level of our medical care to third world status or worse.

In essense, AHS Management are traitors who were tasked with dismantling our healthcare system, not improving it.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney couldn't figure out how to outmaneuver the AHS Executive mafia and they ended both his and Shandro's political careers. Because Shandro had so much dirt on AHS, AMA and the College, he was ultimately allowed back and now sits on the Board of Covenant Health.

As for Premier Smith...let's just say it's not looking good for her political career either.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

