NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 024: Pedophile Empire Strikes Back! Why I believe this is the end of the road for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and UCP itself

Dr. William Makis MD
Aug 12, 2024
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 024: Pedophile Empire Strikes Back!

I spoke up against child sex abusers & was attacked by AdrianaLaGrange & College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta who sent Edmonton Police to my house.

Why I believe this is the end of the road politically for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and UCP itself.

17 Comments
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
