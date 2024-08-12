Share this post
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 024: Pedophile Empire Strikes Back! Why I believe this is the end of the road for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and UCP itself
Aug 12, 2024
Share this post
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 024: Pedophile Empire Strikes Back! Why I believe this is the end of the road for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and UCP itself
NEW PODCAST! "15 minutes with Dr.Makis" - Episode 024: Pedophile Empire Strikes Back!
I spoke up against child sex abusers & was attacked by AdrianaLaGrange & College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta who sent Edmonton Police to my house.
Why I believe this is the end of the road politically for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and UCP itself.
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
