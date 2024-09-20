My Take…

Rochester, NY - 9 year old gymnast, Giselle "Gigi' Delorme died suddenly in her sleep on Aug.30, 2024.

Her mom is a COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated teacher.

If Giselle had even one COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine, this is a mRNA vaccine induced sudden death until proven otherwise.

We know 1 in 30 kids develop cardiac damage immediately after taking one COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna.

These child deaths are so common now, it's becoming accepted by society.

Most parents were far too weak to put up any resistance and some are now paying the ultimate price.

