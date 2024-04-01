Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis

TURBO CANCER - 38 year old UK Instagram Blogger Jules Fielder developed Stage 4 Lung Cancer a few months after two COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Turbo Lung Cancer in under 40 year olds - 12 Cases

Dr. William Makis MD
Apr 01, 2024
∙ Paid
33
Share

Jules’s lung cancer story

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
Authors
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Posts
6:51
6:51
VIDEO - Italian twins destroyed by Childhood vaccines, the story of Alberto Tremante and his twin
  
Dr. William Makis MD
42:02
42:02
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - UK's Jim Ferguson with Dr.William Makis (Jan.18, 2024)
7:09
7:09
VIDEOS - Kevin McKernan discusses ribosomal frameshifting, Kevin McKernan's CPAC/ICS-5 Presentation & Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable Feb.23-26, 2024 (3 videos in total)
18:59
18:59
VIDEO - Vaccine Injury Compilation (by Henry Benedict April 2023)
21:43
21:43
VIDEO - CPAC 2024 - Dr.Robert Malone and Epoch Times Jan Jekielek (Feb.24, 2024)
35:56
35:56
VIDEO - Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi - German Parliament speech (Nov.12, 2023)
24:28
24:28
VIDEO - How the Deep state really played Trump - who was the chief engineer of the lockdowns? (Mar.13, 2024)