FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER Part 2 - Treating Turbo Cancer - 10 new studies released in 2023-2024 (also Mebendazole) - suggested PROTOCOLS for COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Turbo Cancers
Last year I published one of the most popular articles on Fenbendazole and Cancer Treatment ever published, which went viral internationally (even Joe Rogan read my article on his show):
(Oct.3, 2023) - FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER - at least 12 Anti-Cancer mechanisms of action. Not approved by FDA. Cheap. Safe. Kills aggressive cancers. Why no Clinical Trials? Nine research papers reviewed.
10 NEW STUDIES SINCE LAST ARTICLE!
(2024 Apr, Rodrigues et al) - Repurposing mebendazole against triple-negative breast cancer CNS metastasis
(2024 Feb, Eid et al) - Investigating the Promising Anticancer Activity of Cetuximab and Fenbendazole Combination as Dual CBS and VEGFR-2 Inhibitors and Endowed with Apoptotic Potential
(2024 Feb, Park et al) - The microtubule cytoskeleton: A validated target for the development of 2-Aryl-1H-benzo[d]imidazole derivatives as potential anticancer agents
(2024 Jan, Matsuo et al) - Parbendazole as a promising drug for inducing differentiation of acute myeloid leukemia cells with various subtypes
(2023, Dec, Iragavarapu-Charyulu et al) - A novel treatment to enhance survival for end stage triple negative breast cancer using repurposed veterinary anthelmintics combined with gut‑supporting/immune enhancing molecules
(2023 Nov, Aliabadi et al) - In vitro and in vivo anticancer activity of mebendazole in colon cancer: a promising drug repositioning
(2023 Nov, Jung et al) - Fenbendazole Exhibits Differential Anticancer Effects In Vitro and In Vivo in Models of Mouse Lymphoma
(2023 Sep, Garg et al) - Network pharmacology and molecular docking study-based approach to explore mechanism of benzimidazole-based anthelmintics for the treatment of lung cancer
(2023 Jun, Mukherjee et al) - Ketogenic diet as a metabolic vehicle for enhancing the therapeutic efficacy of mebendazole and devimistat in preclinical pediatric glioma
(2023 Feb, Lee et al) - Benzimidazole and its derivatives as cancer therapeutics: The potential role from traditional to precision medicine
MY TAKE ON MOST RECENT RESEARCH:
Image Source: (2023 Feb, Lee et al) - Benzimidazole and its derivatives as cancer therapeutics: The potential role from traditional to precision medicine