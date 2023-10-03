FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER - at least 12 Anti-Cancer mechanisms of action. Not approved by FDA. Cheap. Safe. Kills aggressive cancers. Why no Clinical Trials? Nine research papers reviewed.
Image Source: 2020 Aug - Deok-Soo Son et al
Papers and Articles Reviewed:
2023 Jun - Movahedi et al - Repurposing anti-parasite benzimidazole drugs as selective anti-cancer chemotherapeutics
2023 Apr - Chi-Son Chang et al - Anti-cancer effect of fenbendazole-incorporated PLGA nanoparticles in ovarian cancer
2023 Mar - Semkova et al - Redox-mediated Anticancer Activity of Anti-parasitic Drug Fenbendazole in Triple-negative Breast Cancer Cells
2023 Mar - Haebeen Jung et al - Differential cytotoxic effects of fenbendazole on mouse lymphoma EL-4 cells and spleen cells
2022 Sep - Deokbae Park et al - Anti-cancer effects of fenbendazole on 5-fluorouracil-resistant colorectal cancer cells
2022 Jan - Li-wen Ren et al - Benzimidazoles induce concurrent apoptosis and pyroptosis of human glioblastoma cells via arresting cell cycle
2020 Aug - Deok-Soo Son et al - The Antitumor Potentials of Benzimidazole Anthelmintics as Repurposing Drugs
2020 Jun - Yong Han et al - Involvement of reactive oxygen species in the anti-cancer activity of fenbendazole, a benzimidazole anthelmintic (leukemia)
2018 Aug - Dogra et al - Fenbendazole acts as a moderate microtubule destabilizing agent and causes cancer cell death by modulating multiple cellular pathways
