Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT REPORT with Dr.William Makis (Sep.18, 2024)

Dr. William Makis MD
Sep 21, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT REPORT with Dr.William Makis (Sep.18, 2024)

Give a gift subscription

Share

Discussion about this podcast

COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dr. William Makis MD
Recent Episodes
mRNA Injury stories - 12 year old Tennessee soccer player Sammy Silverman went into cardiac arrest in July 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
mRNA Injury Stories - 15 year old Tennessee boy Tristen Franklin collapsed & died suddenly while jogging on Aug.27, 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - "Young Social Media Influencers are dropping like flies" - popular Youtube Influencer EONutrition is astonished that so many women…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - Alberta politician, UCP MLA Jennifer Johnston is forced to undergo "re-education" by an abusive far left extremist in order to be…
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Unvaccinated Paul Mix was hospitalized for COVID, tied down and tormented but survived) July 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
VIDEO - CHD (Laura Jean's unvaccinated husband killed by hospital protocols) July 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD
CHD - Video (Denise Fritter's 36 year old unvaccinated daughter was killed by hospital protocols including Remdesivir) July 2024
  Dr. William Makis MD