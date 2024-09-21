Share this post
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT REPORT with Dr.William Makis (Sep.18, 2024)
makismd.substack.com
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT REPORT with Dr.William Makis (Sep.18, 2024)
Sep 21, 2024
30
Share this post
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT REPORT with Dr.William Makis (Sep.18, 2024)
makismd.substack.com
5
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT REPORT with Dr.William Makis (Sep.18, 2024)
15 minutes with Dr.Makis
In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...In depth intel on COVID-19, sudden deaths, mRNA vaccines, vaccine injuries, new pandemics and more...
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW - SGT REPORT with Dr.William Makis (Sep.18, 2024)