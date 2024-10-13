My Take…

This paper is the FIRST peer-reviewed and Published paper in the world to propose a Cancer Treatment Protocol based on the incredible properties of IVERMECTIN, MEBENDAZOLE and FENBENDAZOLE.

This was truly a labor of love.

My thanks to lead authors Ilyes Baghli and Pierrick Martinez for their incredible inspired work, FLCCC’s Dr.Paul Marik for his extensive work on repurposed drugs and every co-author who worked hard to bring this paper to life.

I hope that this paper lays the groundwork for a brand new future for Cancer Treatment.

