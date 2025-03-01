Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government has viciously attacked my family again, this time it is trying to bankrupt my family while raiding my income sources!

This is an unprecedented attack on any physician in Canada (this has never been done!)

God help you if you're helping Cancer patients, that is the message from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who has collaborated with a Trudeau-appointed Judge (Justice Avril Inglis) in this latest attack on my family.

This is the same UCP government that gave medical licenses back (during 2021-2024) to doctors who were trafficking and sexually assaulting children as young as 5 years old (Dr.Fred Janke, Dr.Ghassan Al-Naami)

This is a crime already reported to EdmontonPolice and RCMPAlberta, however, they refuse to act.

Alberta Health Services filed fraudulent Court Applications, and received fraudulent "enhanced" Cost awards from a JustinTrudeau appointed Judge - Justice Avril Inglis, who has spent the last 5 years putting this attack together in collaboration with Alberta Health Services, against my family - an extortion plot that has cost Alberta taxpayers already over $10 million in legal fees (not counting the bribes to the Judges involved)

To summarize:

My Stripe account has been frozen

My @X income is being stolen (attn: ElonMusk)

My SUBSTACK income is being stolen

My @GiveSendGo Legal fund frozen and $199,370 stolen, and blocked from being able to raise any further funds.

TIMELINE of EVENTS:

Nov.2, 2024 - Premier Danielle Smith wins 91% support at UCP Annual AGM and remains as UCP leader, promising to clean up AHS and the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta

Nov.14, 2024 - I was privately threatened by Alberta Health Services and by Premier Danielle Smith's Office with 83 days imprisonment with a non-legal document

Dec.9, 2024 - AHS Filed a Court Application to have me imprisoned for 83 days using illegally leaked confidential communications between me and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Office about sabotage of my Cross Cancer Institute Cancer Program that led to cancer patient deaths during 2016-2024

Dec.16, 2024 - My GiveSendGo Legal fund raised over $150,000 in two days!

Feb.10, 2024 - I was privately threatened by Dr.Scott McLeod, Head and Registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, who said they will come after my social media accounts, if I don't start removing them.

Feb.14, 2024 - My Twitter was hacked by Montreal hackers who may have been hired by Alberta Health Services or College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta

Feb.18, 2024 - Twitter support restored my account the same morning that the Montreal hackers deleted all of my Ivermectin Cancer Testimonials!

Feb.20, 2024 - I received notice from Stripe that my Stripe account has been frozen by Alberta govt and all funds will be seized !

Feb.20, 2024 - I also receive notice from GiveSendGo that my Legal Fundraiser was Frozen, seized and my campaign is being “suspended”.

I am officially the most attacked physician in Canada and probably the world!

This is the part of the story where I state unequivocally that I am in excellent health, mental health and have no intention of harming myself. Should any harm come to me, the police needs to raid the offices of @FieldLaw headed by AHS lawyer Mark Jackson and AHS and College of Physicians Head Offices in Edmonton.

That being said, here are some POSITIVES!

1. My legal counsel @KitchenWellsLaw and I have eliminated the threat of 83 days imprisonment

2. My supporters raised over $199,000 on my GiveSendGo Legal fund and privately, an American donor has pledged another $100,000 to help me fight corruption here in Alberta

3. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's government is collapsing amidst allegations of corruption that are coming from Alberta Health Services CEO who initially worked with her to threaten my family with imprisonment. Now this same AHS CEO, fired by Danielle Smith in December 2024, is accusing the UCP government of extensive corruption in healthcare.

4. I have exposed Stripe as a fully compromised payment provider.

5. @ElonMusk should see that @X Ad Sharing Revenue through Stripe is also fully compromised

6. GiveSendGo is compromised as well. In fact, GiverSendGo completely disabled my Campaign, which it wasn't legally obliged to do. This makes them potentially worse than GoFundMe and the Canadian Trucker Scandal.

"At this time we have disabled your campaign to prevent further donations while your funds remain on hold by our payment processor" So GiveSendGo has blocked my ability to defend myself.

Thank you all for your incredible support!!

I am a little bit stunned at the recent shocking developments, and I consider this to be the biggest scandal in Alberta's recent history.

Whatever funds the Alberta Government steals from my sources of income that feed my family, Albertans should know that it cost Alberta taxpayers over $10 million that was spent on corrupt AHS & CPSA lawyer legal fees (not counting the bribe money that went to the Trudeau Judges that organized all of this, led by Justice Avril Inglis and Chief Justice Kenneth Nielsen, both at Court of King's Bench in Edmonton (along with Justice Dawn Pentelechuk at Court of Appeal, a Trudeau appointed judge who blocked all of my appeals)

Thank you all for your incredible support and God bless you all! I will get through this. I have a strong family and if God is with me, who can prevail against me?

Give a gift subscription

Share